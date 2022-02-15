Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Shares Sold by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,017 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. owned 0.19% of Bridgetown 2 worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in Bridgetown 2 by 30.1% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 298,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 69,049 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the third quarter worth about $35,893,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the third quarter worth about $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTNB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 6,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,431. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

