Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) to post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lazydays’ earnings. Lazydays posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazydays will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lazydays.

Get Lazydays alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 178,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $435,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 251,807 shares of company stock worth $4,947,756 over the last 90 days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,172 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,005,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 698,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 441,444 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 296,485 shares during the period.

Shares of LAZY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,682. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $200.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazydays (LAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.