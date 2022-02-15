Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Has $12.74 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 6.6% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $17.22 on Tuesday, reaching $645.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,069. The company has a market capitalization of $264.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $730.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $781.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Finally, AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

