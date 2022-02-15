Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $37,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $244.23. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.84. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

