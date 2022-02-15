MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 12,369 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $31,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $164.51. 75,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

