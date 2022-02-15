Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Takes Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,000. onsemi accounts for 3.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in onsemi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in onsemi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in onsemi by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in onsemi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts:

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.98. 71,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,539,317. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.