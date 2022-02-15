MML Investors Services LLC Has $48.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.21. 135,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

