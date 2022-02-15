MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,342 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $34,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,331. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.79.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

