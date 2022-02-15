Capital International Sarl Purchases 531 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.88.

Shares of LIN opened at $293.51 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.