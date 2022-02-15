14,363 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,073,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

