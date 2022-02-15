Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,804 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $293,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

