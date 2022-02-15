Rally Hits Market Cap of $580.76 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Rally has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a market cap of $580.76 million and $4.13 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.79 or 0.07061064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,262.06 or 1.00114877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,432,829,873 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

