Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $431,000 in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 55,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

GAM stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

