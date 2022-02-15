McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

NYSE:MKC opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

