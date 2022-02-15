Charter Trust Co. Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

