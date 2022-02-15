Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce $306.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.40 million and the lowest is $301.20 million. Green Dot reported sales of $274.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

GDOT stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. 2,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,827. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 671,000 shares of company stock worth $25,642,050. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

