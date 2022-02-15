Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Reaches Market Cap of $94.13 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $94.13 million and $8.43 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,072,844 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

