MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 14,622 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $107,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,569. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

