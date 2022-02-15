MML Investors Services LLC Buys 35,183 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 774,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $78,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,336,000 after purchasing an additional 347,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,181,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after purchasing an additional 327,193 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.72. 3,382,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81.

