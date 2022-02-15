Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

FORM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.52.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 684,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 592,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,406,000 after acquiring an additional 301,836 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

