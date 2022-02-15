Moore Capital Management LP Acquires 178,531 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 416.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,531 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AECOM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AECOM by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. 4,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,827. AECOM has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.