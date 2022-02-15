Centiva Capital LP Buys New Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

NYSE AN opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

