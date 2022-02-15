CNH Partners LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Kadem Sustainable Impact at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter worth about $7,265,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,338,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

