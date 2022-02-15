CNH Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 197,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLAY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,880,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,234,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,645,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLAY opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

