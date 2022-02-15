CNH Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in two (NYSE:TWOA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in TWO were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TWO during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in TWO in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in TWO by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TWO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWOA opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. two has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

