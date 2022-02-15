CNH Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in two (NYSE:TWOA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in TWO were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TWO during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in TWO in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in TWO by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TWO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TWOA opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. two has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.
two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA).
