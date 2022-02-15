Capital World Investors Buys 476 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in ResMed were worth $968,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,838 shares of company stock valued at $10,476,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

