Capula Management Ltd Buys 9,250 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 382.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $25,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,509 shares of company stock worth $11,244,847. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday. dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

ZEN opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $159.80.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.