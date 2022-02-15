Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,582 shares during the period. Fisker comprises 2.3% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fisker were worth $150,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fisker by 3,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 3,101,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after buying an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after buying an additional 1,396,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fisker by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,624,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,324,000 after buying an additional 1,349,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fisker by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,448,000 after buying an additional 701,008 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSR traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. 174,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

