Moore Capital Management LP Has $38.89 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $38,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.19. 16,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,830. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.21. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.44 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

