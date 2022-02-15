CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.740 EPS.
CIR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
NYSE CIR traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,368. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $561.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.34. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.