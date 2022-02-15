CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.740 EPS.

CIR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

NYSE CIR traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,368. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $561.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.34. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.