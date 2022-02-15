Morgan Stanley Cuts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $118.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.15% from the company’s previous close.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

NTRA traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.15. 3,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,053. Natera has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $379,131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 160.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after buying an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,013,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

