Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $155.36 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

