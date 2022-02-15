Claro Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

