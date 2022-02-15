NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

