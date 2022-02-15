Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 17,176 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Claybrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,176 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

