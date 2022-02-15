Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 135,330 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

