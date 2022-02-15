Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $76,000 in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at about $14,462,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 76.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 138,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

