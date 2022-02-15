Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

