601 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in KLA by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in KLA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $365.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.