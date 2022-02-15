601 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in KLA by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in KLA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.
NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $365.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.