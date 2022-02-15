Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.