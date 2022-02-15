$15.59 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce $15.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.80 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $14.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $82.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.14 billion to $82.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.47 billion to $86.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $231.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

