$3.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $3.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $15.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $219.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $196.36 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

