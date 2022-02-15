Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after buying an additional 643,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after buying an additional 1,110,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

