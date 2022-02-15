iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. iBio has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66.

Get iBio alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. Barclays PLC grew its position in iBio by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iBio by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 129,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iBio by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 116,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iBio by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iBio by 101.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBIO shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.