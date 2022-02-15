iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 710,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 123,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,195,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 914,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after buying an additional 61,377 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.