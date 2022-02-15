iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 710,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $52.12.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.
