Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.75-4.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Henry Schein stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

