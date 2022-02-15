Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $26.98.
In related news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.