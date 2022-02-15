Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $26.98.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

In related news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.