Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports.

VLON traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,718. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

