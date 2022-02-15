Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.82. Tritium DCFC shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 32,697 shares changing hands.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Tritium DCFC Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCFC)
