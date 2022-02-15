Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.65

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 13616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

